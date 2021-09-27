Amon 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,378.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. Amon has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $1,378.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Amon has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Amon coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00054561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00122934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00043505 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

