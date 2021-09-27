Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to post sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $10.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 112.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 286.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,690. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.