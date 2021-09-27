Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Amphenol stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.77.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 582,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after buying an additional 132,936 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,396,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,931,000 after acquiring an additional 87,251 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Amphenol by 127.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

