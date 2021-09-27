Analysts Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $9.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.37 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 357,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,071,000 after buying an additional 172,124 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $4,041,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.35. 1,425,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 3.20.

About Caesars Entertainment

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.