Analysts Anticipate DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to Post -$0.65 EPS

Equities analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.63). DermTech reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.77). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

In related news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $40,749.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,130 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Iszo Capital Management LP lifted its stake in DermTech by 283.6% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in DermTech during the first quarter worth $40,632,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DermTech by 70.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,177,000 after purchasing an additional 677,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DermTech by 43.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after acquiring an additional 468,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $20,139,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $34.18 on Friday. DermTech has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.81.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

