Analysts Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.13 Million

Brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report $294.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.06 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $307.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431,924 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,206 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after purchasing an additional 772,859 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,204,000 after purchasing an additional 478,977 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $51.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.