Analysts Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. upped their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Höegh LNG Partners stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $173.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $18.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

