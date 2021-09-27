Analysts Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.73. Tapestry posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

Shares of TPR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,619,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,112. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,005,402,000 after acquiring an additional 141,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639,782 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after buying an additional 2,176,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $202,085,000 after buying an additional 40,072 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

