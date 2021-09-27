Analysts Expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. First Hawaiian posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 8.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 16.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $6,398,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,215,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,153,000 after purchasing an additional 305,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 15.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 165,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FHB stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.72. 25,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

