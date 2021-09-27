Analysts Expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GENI. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GENI opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.53. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

