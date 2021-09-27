Analysts Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

LINC remained flat at $$6.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,635. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $169.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 771,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

