Analysts Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Novan posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 759.49% and a negative return on equity of 274.05%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NOVN traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,697. The stock has a market cap of $157.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. Novan has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

