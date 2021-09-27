Analysts Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.46 Million

Analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post $53.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.37 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $50.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $266.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.11 million to $268.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $273.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.19 million to $302.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%.

PBYI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,182 shares of company stock worth $93,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. 3,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,700. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $291.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

