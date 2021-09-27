Analysts Offer Predictions for T-Mobile US, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for T-Mobile US in a report issued on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $129.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.45.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.