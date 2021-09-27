Analysts Set AXA SA (EPA:CS) Target Price at €25.24

AXA SA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €25.24 ($29.70).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of EPA CS opened at €23.51 ($27.65) on Friday. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.86.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

