Analysts Set DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Target Price at $11.97

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.03.

DOYU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,754,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,533. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.76.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Resolute Partners Group increased its stake in DouYu International by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

