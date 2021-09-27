Analysts Set Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Target Price at $19.50

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Par Pacific by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Par Pacific by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Par Pacific by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $952.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

