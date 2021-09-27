Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BCE (BCE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BCE (TSE: BCE) in the last few weeks:

9/14/2021 – BCE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/13/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$63.50 to C$69.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$66.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – BCE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

9/7/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$66.00 to C$69.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$64.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$64.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$64.00.

8/4/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BCE stock opened at C$64.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of C$52.52 and a 52-week high of C$67.08. The firm has a market cap of C$58.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.14.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 3.3836921 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 106.22%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

