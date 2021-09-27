Analyzing Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) & MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) and Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MYR Group and Roth CH Acquisition III, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYR Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Roth CH Acquisition III 0 0 0 0 N/A

MYR Group currently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.05%. Given MYR Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MYR Group is more favorable than Roth CH Acquisition III.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of MYR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of MYR Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MYR Group and Roth CH Acquisition III’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYR Group $2.25 billion 0.76 $58.76 million $3.48 29.20 Roth CH Acquisition III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MYR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Roth CH Acquisition III.

Profitability

This table compares MYR Group and Roth CH Acquisition III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYR Group 3.12% 17.43% 7.50% Roth CH Acquisition III N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MYR Group beats Roth CH Acquisition III on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities. The C&I segment includes the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring, installation of traffic networks and the installation of bridge, roadway, and tunnel lighting. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, CO.

Roth CH Acquisition III Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

