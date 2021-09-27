Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report sales of $180,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings. Anterix reported sales of $250,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $1.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $980,000.00 to $2.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.36 million, with estimates ranging from $3.17 million to $29.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of ATEX stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.48. 310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,580. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $610,025.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $129,109.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Anterix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Anterix by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Anterix by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC raised its position in Anterix by 40.7% in the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 370,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after acquiring an additional 107,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP raised its position in Anterix by 9.0% in the first quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 356,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.