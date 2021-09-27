Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) were up 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.41. Approximately 84,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,627,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

Several analysts recently commented on AR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,941,000 after buying an additional 1,555,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after buying an additional 16,641,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,427,000 after buying an additional 2,190,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,720,000 after buying an additional 483,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,607,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,216,000 after purchasing an additional 285,110 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

