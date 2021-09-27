API3 (API3) Price Hits $3.62 on Top Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, API3 has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $130.20 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can now be purchased for about $3.62 or 0.00008332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00055085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00126411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00043652 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

