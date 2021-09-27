Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $57.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.