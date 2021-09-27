Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $683,000 Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 4,196.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $47.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.