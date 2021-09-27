Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after acquiring an additional 531,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,084,000 after acquiring an additional 384,201 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,230,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,588,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,682 shares of company stock worth $27,524,364. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.76.

CDNS opened at $163.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.88 and a 12 month high of $168.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.80.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.