Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $889,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $541,071,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $158,802,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,415,000 after purchasing an additional 305,067 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after purchasing an additional 256,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.84.

Shares of ORLY opened at $625.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $629.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $601.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.38.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

