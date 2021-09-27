Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $960,000 Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PMT opened at $19.64 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.15.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PMT. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. B. Riley began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

