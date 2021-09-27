Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 124,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 978.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,768 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 100,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 359.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 32,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 297,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after buying an additional 28,723 shares in the last quarter.

FNDA stock opened at $53.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $56.22.

