Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 318 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $638.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $631.79 and a 200-day moving average of $553.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,315,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,956 shares of company stock worth $196,338,338. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

