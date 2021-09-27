Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 496 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $87.16 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

