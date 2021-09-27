Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 785 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $42,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $154.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $154.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

