Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $146.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day moving average of $136.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

