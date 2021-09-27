Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

AGTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.16. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.