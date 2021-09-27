AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AppLovin from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $79.47 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $90.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,250,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,169 shares of company stock valued at $11,117,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $102,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

