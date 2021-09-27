APR Coin Price Reaches $0.0019 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $26,010.54 and $2.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APR Coin has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000426 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00109045 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000072 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,872,366 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com

