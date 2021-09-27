Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth about $208,000.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. Aramark has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.