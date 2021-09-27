Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $59.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

