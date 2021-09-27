Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 57,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 47.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.25. 39,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,692. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $591.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.22 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is -4.17%.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

