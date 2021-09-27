Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after buying an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 238,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,898,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,207 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,302,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ARCT opened at $50.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 745,000 shares of company stock worth $41,153,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.