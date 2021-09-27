Arionum (ARO) Market Cap Achieves $68,785.95

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Arionum has a market cap of $68,785.95 and $2.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arionum has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,117.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.32 or 0.06986267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00345935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $500.68 or 0.01161184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00107235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.87 or 0.00565585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.54 or 0.00562497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.18 or 0.00297284 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.