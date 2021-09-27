Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

NASDAQ:ARKO traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 37,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. Arko has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arko by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,773,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arko by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after buying an additional 115,933 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at $33,353,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Arko by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arko by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after buying an additional 856,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

