Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $154.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $154.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.98.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

