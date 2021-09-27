Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 1,367,159 Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,367,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $279,569.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 1,776 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $34,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,932 shares of company stock worth $1,120,369. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

MNTV opened at $19.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

