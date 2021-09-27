Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $21,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,940,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 211,311 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 258,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 462.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 163,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

MDGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.89.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $84.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average is $104.41. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $77.60 and a one year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

