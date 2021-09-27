Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 10,394 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,928,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 264,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $187.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.72. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $20,456,636. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALNY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

