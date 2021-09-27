Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 1,838,431 Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,838,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.02% of Verastem as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 439,803 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the second quarter worth about $4,489,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTM opened at $3.17 on Monday. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $573.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VSTM shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Verastem Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

