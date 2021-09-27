Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $49.99 Million Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 630,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $49,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $2,664,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 354.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 335.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 78,004 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 22.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 184.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 19,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $236,259.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $238,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,850.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $5,481,663 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $71.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.78. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

