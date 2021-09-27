Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Baidu were worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Newport Asia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,438,000 after buying an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $156.57 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities started coverage on Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

