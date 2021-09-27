ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.260-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.060-$5.170 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASGN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Hanson reissued a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.60.

ASGN stock opened at $115.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. ASGN has a 52-week low of $62.21 and a 52-week high of $116.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million. Equities analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

