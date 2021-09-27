Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Astronics worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Astronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Astronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Astronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Astronics by 17.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astronics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities upgraded Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Astronics stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. Astronics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.06.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.09 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.